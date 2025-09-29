HERE are the 2025 winners of the WorldSkills Ireland student awards in hospitality

Award winner 2025

The winners of the WorldSkills Ireland 2025 at RDS Simmonscourt were:

Caitlyn Valerie from Limerick won the National Cookery Skills Champion title.

Mya Adams from Dublin took the National Champion in Restaurant Service.

Emily Callaghan from County Louth claimed the National Champion in Craft Butchery.

More than 30,000 students from over 300 schools attended WorldSkills Ireland 2025 at RDS Simmonscourt over three days.

The event featured 35 national competition finals with 180 competitors in sectors including hospitality and tourism.

Ray English shared “It was fantastic to see so many young people from every corner of the country experiencing the huge variety of skills and apprenticeships now available. Over the three days, students had the chance to meet employers, hear directly about career opportunities, and see the level of talent on display in the competitions.”

It was great to see all the national competitions gathered under one roof, which will enhance Ireland’s ability to compete in WorldSkills International finals, I want to congratulate all the participants and acknowledge the commitment and dedication of our students, sponsors and the supporting staff who have made this possible.”