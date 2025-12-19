HERE are the aviation strikes to watch out for over Christmas

Trending
Travel agents and tour operators are bracing for potential chaos over the festive period as strikes at major airports across England, Germany, France, and Italy loom. 

Workers are protesting low pay and working conditions, with walkouts expected to cause significant delays and cancellations during one of the busiest travel seasons. 

English airports, already on track for their most hectic Christmas ever following a record-breaking summer, could see particular disruption. Industry experts advise travellers to check with airlines and consider flexible bookings or travel insurance upgrades to mitigate risks.

