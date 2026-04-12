HERE are the countries that are celebrating Easter this weekend (and what to expect)

Here is a list of countries that celebrate Easter (Orthodox Pascha) on Sunday 12 April 2026. These primarily follow the Julian calendar used by Eastern Orthodox and some Oriental Orthodox churches.

Albania (Orthodox communities): Orthodox areas are holding midnight liturgies with candle processions, followed by family feasts and the exchange of red eggs.

Belarus: Midnight Resurrection services take place, followed by the blessing and sharing of Easter foods such as kulich and painted eggs. Family meals and church attendance form the core of the celebration.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Republika Srpska): Orthodox Christians attend midnight services and celebrate with family meals, red eggs and traditional foods.

Bulgaria: Midnight services feature the lighting of candles and the greeting “Christ is Risen”. Families share dyed red eggs and kozunak sweet bread at festive meals, with widespread church attendance.

Cyprus (Orthodox communities): Midnight Resurrection services with fireworks and candle processions take place, followed by family feasts featuring lamb and tsoureki-style breads.

Ethiopia (Coptic Orthodox): The Fasika celebration includes all-night vigils and special church services, with families sharing traditional injera-based meals and fasting-breaking foods on the day.

Georgia: All-night vigils lead into Easter Sunday, with families sharing traditional foods including roasted meats and special breads. Church services and family feasts emphasise the resurrection.

Greece: Midnight candlelight processions take place from churches on Holy Saturday, followed by fireworks and the traditional greeting “Christos Anesti”. Families share roasted lamb, tsoureki bread and red-dyed eggs on Easter Sunday, with outdoor feasts and music common across islands and mainland towns.

Lebanon (Orthodox communities): Orthodox Christians participate in midnight masses and share family meals with special breads and dyed eggs.

Moldova: Churches hold midnight liturgies, and families prepare baskets with blessed foods including eggs, bread and wine. Large family gatherings and traditional meals mark the day.

Montenegro: Orthodox communities attend midnight services, followed by the cracking of red eggs and family feasts featuring roasted lamb and other festive dishes.

North Macedonia: Midnight church services and processions occur, with families exchanging red eggs and sharing traditional Easter meals at home.

Romania: Churches hold midnight services, and families share cozonac sweet bread and painted eggs. The “Pascha” feast includes roasted lamb, with village processions and family reunions central to the day.

Russia: The midnight Resurrection service fills churches, after which families break the Lenten fast with kulich sweet bread and paskha cheese dessert. Red eggs are exchanged, and large family meals with traditional foods mark the day, often accompanied by bell ringing.

Serbia: The central event is the midnight liturgy followed by the cracking of red eggs. Families enjoy spit-roasted lamb and other traditional foods, with church processions and home gatherings marking the resurrection.

Syria (Orthodox communities): Church services at midnight are followed by family gatherings and traditional Easter foods.

Ukraine: Midnight liturgies and the blessing of Easter baskets filled with paska bread, eggs, sausage and cheese occur widely. Families gather for festive meals, and the tradition of exchanging krashanky (dyed eggs) continues, with outdoor celebrations in many communities.