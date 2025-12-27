HERE are the end-of-year airline seat sales currently under way

HERE are the major end of year airline sales currently under way:

Aer Lingus January Sale: Launched on December 26, 2025, offering fares to North America starting from €179 each way (as part of a return trip) to destinations like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, Seattle, and Cancún, with travel between February 1 and May 27, 2026; up to 25% off flights to Europe for travel from January 12 to June 12, 2026. Bookings must be made by January 20, with a seven-day advance purchase requirement.

Ryanair Biggest Ever Seat Sale: Launched on December 26, 2025, with over 10 million discounted seats available for summer 2026 travel across more than 235 destinations, including sunshine spots like Corfu, Faro, Ibiza, Malaga, and Tenerife, plus city breaks to Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Lisbon, Madrid, and Rome; fares are expected to sell out quickly, with bookings encouraged via the app or website before prices increase in the new year.

Virgin Atlantic End-of-Year Sale: Launched around December 26, 2025, with extra savings on flights to sunny destinations like Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Thailand; additionally, a specific Saint Stephen’s day offer saves up to £300 per booking on new Caribbean holiday packages for travel starting January 1, 2026.

Qantas Saint Stephen’s day Flash Sale: Running from December 26 to 28, 2025, providing discounts on holiday packages with select travel dates and days; valid for new bookings only, with potential sell-outs.

Qatar Airways Europe Sale: Active around December 26-27, 2025, with return flights to Europe starting from $1,438, including destinations like Rome, Milan, Dublin, Manchester, and London, for travel in January and February.

Etihad Airways Europe Sale: Extended into the Saint Stephen’s day period around December 26-27, 2025, offering return economy flights to Europe from $1,329 (e.g., Sydney to Barcelona from $1,776, Melbourne to Athens from $1,690), with bookings by January 10 for travel by March 31, 2026.

Easyjet Big Orange Sale: Up to £400 off 2026 breaks for two-person trips using code BIGSALE at checkout.