HERE are the most prominent hotel openings worldwide in June

Travellers planning summer trips will find new hotel options opening their doors in June 2026 across several destinations. These properties add to the range of places to stay, from city centres to coastal and rural spots, with room rates often starting from around €300 per night depending on the season and room type.

In Europe, Florence welcomes La Réserve Firenze, set in a restored palazzo with apartments suited to longer visits or family groups. On the island of Milos in Greece, Eréma brings a design-led property near Provatas Beach with views over the Aegean. In Italy, additional openings include properties in Venice such as Airelles Palladio and updates to historic venues. Mallorca sees Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra prepare for guests with access to coastal settings.

Further examples include Casa Cedo in Porto, Portugal, and La Darbia in the Chianti region of Italy, both providing bases for exploring local towns and countryside. In England, properties in London continue to expand choices in central areas. Beyond Europe, openings appear in places such as Uganda with Erebero Hills near Bwindi forest, and in Sri Lanka with Uga Ghiri in the central highlands. In the United States, White Elephant Aspen in Colorado and SongTeller Hotel in Nashville add to the list with their distinct themes and locations.

These properties often feature restaurants that use local ingredients and spaces for relaxation such as pools or gardens. Many sit within easy reach of transport links, allowing guests to combine stays with visits to museums, beaches or walking routes. Staff at the new sites focus on standard service that helps travellers settle in quickly. With June bringing longer days in the northern hemisphere, the timing supports outdoor dining and sightseeing around the properties.

Overall, the additions provide more flexibility for those booking summer breaks, whether for city breaks, island escapes or nature-based trips. Advance reservations remain advisable as interest grows for these fresh openings.

La Réserve Firenze in Florence opens in June within a restored 15th-century palazzo in the Oltrarno district. The property offers a small number of apartments that combine historic features with modern comforts, providing a base for exploring the city on foot while enjoying private living spaces.

Eréma on the Greek island of Milos welcomes guests from mid-June as an all-suite hotel near Provatas Beach. Each suite includes a private pool and views over the Aegean, with design that draws on the island’s landscape for a calm setting suited to relaxation and island exploration.

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra in Mallorca begins operations on 1 June as the brand’s first property on the island. Located on a peninsula near Puerto Portals, it features rooms and suites with sea views, restaurants using local ingredients, and facilities that support coastal stays.

Asilia Erebero Hills near Bwindi in Uganda opens in June, giving access to forest areas known for gorilla trekking. The lodge-style property focuses on straightforward comfort and proximity to wildlife experiences in a natural environment.

Eha in Estonia prepares to open in June on Hiiumaa island as an exclusive-use retreat with rooms in the main house and forest cabins. The site supports nature-based activities and wellness programmes set against coastal and woodland surroundings.

These openings allow guests to book stays that match different travel styles, whether for culture, beaches or outdoor pursuits. Many include dining options and services that help with local arrangements, and advance bookings are recommended as interest builds for the new properties.