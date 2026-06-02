Princess Cruises releases largest ever Europe programme for 2028

Princess Cruises has released its biggest Europe programme for 2028.

The season includes 291 departures from 13 ports across six ships.

New calls feature Galway and Killybegs in Ireland.

The 53 night Pole to Pole Odyssey sails from Buenos Aires on 24 January 2028.

Early Booking Bonus offers savings of up to €928 per room until 14 July 2026.

Princess Cruises has released its largest ever Europe programme for 2028 and offers 291 departures across 150 itineraries. The season deploys six ships from 13 departure ports and visits 128 destinations in 37 countries. New calls include Galway and Killybegs in Ireland while the Pole to Pole Odyssey debuts as an extended voyage.

The programme features 32 late night calls or overnight stays in ports such as Belfast, Amsterdam, Oslo, Tallinn, Stockholm, Hamburg, Tromsø, Mykonos, Ibiza, Split, Lisbon, Istanbul and La Spezia. It includes 25 Grand Adventure itineraries with transatlantic and open jaw options. The 53 night Ultimate Pole to Pole Odyssey departs Buenos Aires on 24 January 2028 aboard Majestic Princess.

Guests who book by 14 July 2026 access the Early Booking Bonus with savings of up to €928 per room and a possible total of €1276 per room when combined with Captain’s Circle savings. Caribbean Princess sails an 8 night Circle Ireland itinerary from Southampton on 8 June and 27 July 2028. The full programme is now on sale.

Eithne Williamson shared “This is our most ambitious Europe programme to date. The 2028 season brings together nearly 300 sailings across six ships giving agents more opportunities than ever to match their customers with Europe’s most iconic and culturally rich destinations.”