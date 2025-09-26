HERE are the FIVE updates to travel advice from the DFA this week

|Destination
|Update
|Algeria
|Update to Security Section relating to the terrorist threat in certain areas of the country
|Ecuador
|Updated Travel Advice relating to curfew in certain provinces
|Hong Kong
|Updated Travel Alert relating to Super Typhoon Ragasa
|Moldova
|Updated Travel Alert – advice to monitor the announcements of local authorities in the country
|Namibia
|Update to travel advice regarding visa requirements for visitors
HERE are the FIVE updates to travel advice from the DFA this week0
