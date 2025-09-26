Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»HERE are the FIVE updates to travel advice from the DFA this week

HERE are the FIVE updates to travel advice from the DFA this week

0
By on Knowledge & News
DestinationUpdate
AlgeriaUpdate to Security Section relating to the terrorist threat in certain areas of the country
EcuadorUpdated Travel Advice relating to curfew in certain provinces
Hong KongUpdated Travel Alert relating to Super Typhoon Ragasa
MoldovaUpdated Travel Alert – advice to monitor the announcements of local authorities in the country  
NamibiaUpdate to travel advice regarding visa requirements for visitors

Related posts:

Phillipa Harrison CEO of Tourism AustraliaVisitor arrivals to Australia from Ireland reached 90,000 in twelve months to June Carlo Micallef CEO of Malta TourismMalta tourism management plan has reduced Blue Lagoon visitor numbers at peak time by two thirds Laura Pena director of the Spanish Tourist Board in DublinSpain visits from Ireland up 15.7pc in July to record 364k up 27pc on pre-pandemic Eoin Moran Director of the Meteorological ServiceHERE are the names to be used for the 2025/26 storm season, starting with Amy
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.