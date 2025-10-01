HERE are the winners of the 2025 Georgina Campbell Awards

Sally Barnes, Richard Corrigan and Georgina Campbell

Glenlo Abbey in Galway was named Ireland’s top five-star hotel in the 2025 Georgina Campbell Awards. Allta in Dublin won Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, and The House of McDonnell in Ballycastle was named best traditional pub.

Harvey’s Point in Co. Donegal was recognised as the best four-star hotel. Assessments were conducted anonymously by experts, focusing on authentic Irish hospitality and food.

Georgina Campbell warned against cutting corners in hospitality, noting closures like Big Mike’s in Blackrock.

Georgina Campbell shared: “Once they’re gone, they’re gone. The cold hand of the accountant is very apparent in some businesses.”