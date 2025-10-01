HERE are the winners of the 2025 Georgina Campbell Awards

Glenlo Abbey in Galway was named Ireland’s top five-star hotel in the 2025 Georgina Campbell Awards. Allta in Dublin won Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, and The House of McDonnell in Ballycastle was named best traditional pub.
Harvey’s Point in Co. Donegal was recognised as the best four-star hotel. Assessments were conducted anonymously by experts, focusing on authentic Irish hospitality and food.
Georgina Campbell warned against cutting corners in hospitality, noting closures like Big Mike’s in Blackrock.
Georgina Campbell shared: “Once they’re gone, they’re gone. The cold hand of the accountant is very apparent in some businesses.”
- Fine dining restaurant: Allta, Dublin
- Five-star hotel: Glenlo Abbey, Galway
- Four-star hotel: Harvey’s Point, Co Donegal
- Three-star hotel: Killeen House Hotel, Co Kerry
- Newcomer: Dunluce Lodge, Co Antrim
- Traditional pub: The House of McDonnell, Ballycastle, Co Antrim
- Gastro-pub: The Strand Cahore, Co Wexford
- Country House: Lough Inagh Lodge, Co Galway
- B&B: The Mill, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal
- Guesthouse: Greenmount House, Dingle, Co Kerry
- Hideaway: Ghan House, Carlingford, Co Louth
- Fine dining hotel restaurant: Landline, Park Hotel Kenmare
- Cafe-Bar: Jacob’s Bar, Baltimore, Co Cork
- Sustainability: Killruddery Estate & The Grain Store, Co Wicklow
- Seafood restaurant: Caviston’s, Glasthule, Co Dublin
- Global cuisines: Izz Cafe, Cork
- ‘Happy Place’: Café Rua, Castlebar, Co Mayo
- Atmospheric destination: The Red Bank, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
- Hotel breakfast: Granville Hotel, Waterford
- Brunch destination: Greenwich, Cork