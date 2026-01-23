HERE are the winners of the Irish Travel industry awards 2026

Six award winners made their first appearance on the podium at the Irish Travel Industry Awards in the Mansion House in Dublin at a gala ceremony moderated by Eoghan Corry of Travel Extra.
Serial winers at the event included two which had won 14 in a row and one 12 in a row. There were 32 new nominees. The service to the industry award was awarded to Dominic and Bernie Burke of Travel Centres and the Robbie Smart Hero of the Road award to Paul Manning.
Agency awards
- Service to the industry: Bernie & Dominic Burke
- ITAA Travel Agency Corporate: Hannon Travel
- ITAA Travel Agency (Over 10 Employees): Click & Go
- ITAA Travel Agency (Under 10 Employees): Navan Travel
- Marketing Initiative Offline: Cassidy Travel
- Marketing Initiative Online: Best4Travel
- Responsible travel: Frosch
- Travel Management Company: Frosch
Supplier Awards
- Accommodation Provider: Bookabed – TBO
- Airline Business Class, Emirates
- Airline Ireland to Europe: Aer Lingus,
- Airline Ireland to North America, Aer Lingus,
- Airline Long-Haul Airline, Emirates
- Booking Platform: Bookabed – TBO
- Car Hire Provider: Hertz,
- Cruise: MSC Cruises
- Cruise Adventure (or expedition): Silversea ,
- Cruise Premium: Celebrity Cruises
- Cruise Ultra Luxury: Silversea Cruises.
- Cruise River cruise: Riviera
- Cruise River cruise luxury: Uniworld
- Destination City: Las Vegas
- Destination summer, Algarve
- Destination winter ski: Austria
- Destination winter sun: Lanzarote
- Ferry Company: Irish Ferries,
- Hero of the road (Robbie Smart award): Paul Manning of Hertz
- Insurance Provider: Blue Insurance.
- Payment Solutions: AIB Merchant Services
- Payment Solutions: Revolut (joint winners)
- Supplier Support Team: ASM
- Supplier Support Team Airline: Emirates,
- Supplier Support Team Cruise: MSC Cruises
- Sustainable Travel Company: Emirates
- Technology Provider: Amadeus
- Theme Park: Universal Orlando,
- Tour Op to Europe: Sunway
- Tour Op Irish Owned: Sunway,
- Tour Op Long Haul: Travel Focus,
- Tour Op Ski: Crystal Ski
- Tourist Board: Visit Portugal