HERE are the winners of the Irish Travel industry awards 2026

Six award winners made their first appearance on the podium at the Irish Travel Industry Awards in the Mansion House in Dublin at a gala ceremony moderated by Eoghan Corry of Travel Extra.

Serial winers at the event included two which had won 14 in a row and one 12 in a row. There were 32 new nominees. The service to the industry award was awarded to Dominic and Bernie Burke of Travel Centres and the Robbie Smart Hero of the Road award to Paul Manning.

Agency awards

Service to the industry: Bernie & Dominic Burke

ITAA Travel Agency Corporate: Hannon Travel

ITAA Travel Agency (Over 10 Employees): Click & Go

ITAA Travel Agency (Under 10 Employees): Navan Travel

Marketing Initiative Offline: Cassidy Travel

Marketing Initiative Online: Best4Travel

Responsible travel: Frosch

Travel Management Company: Frosch

Supplier Awards