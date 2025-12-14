STAYING until 2035: Michael O’Leary speculates on Ryanair succession plans

Michael O’Leary has told a newspaper interview that he intends to remain as CEO of Ryanair until 2035.

The CEO or Ryanair has three years to run in his contract and is negotiated a contract extension beyond 2028 that will run to 2031 or 2033. He says that his successor would adopt softer approach, not shouting and swearing all the time, and mischievously suggests he has no intention of staying until age 96 like Warren Buffett. He says his likely successor would be form a group of internal candidates in thirties and forties.

Michael O’Leary told interviewer Niamh Horan “My contract runs out in ’28. We’re in talks at the moment about extending that. In ’28 I’ll be 67. I can’t see any reason not to do another three to five-year period of time but, to my mind, I suspect we’re coming to the end of it at that stage.” Michael O’Leary shared “If I were to die tomorrow — and we’ve had this discussion on the board — the senior team can clearly mind the business for the next year or so, but the next level down, who are in their early to mid-forties, they don’t know any other way to run a business.”

Taking me out at some point in the next five to 10 years would give Ryanair the opportunity to be a little bit softer and a little bit nicer. Ryanair would be better off if they didn’t have someone who was always shouting and swearing and actively lighting fires.”