Celebrity Apex returns to Southampton for her third consecutive summer season

Celebrity Apex returned to Southampton for summer season.

Ship offers eight night Norwegian Fjords sailings from May.

Features include Magic Carpet and two storey Edge Villas.

Celebrity Xcel debuts with Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona.

Three Edge Series ships operate in European waters in 2026.

Celebrity Apex has returned to Southampton for her third consecutive summer season. The ship offers sailings to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands. Guests enjoy an eight night sailing to the Norwegian Fjords with calls to Bergen, Geiranger and Olden. The vessel features outward facing design and vision spaces.

Celebrity Apex includes the Magic Carpet, the Retreat with Luminae restaurant, Infinite Veranda staterooms and the Rooftop Garden. The ship has 29 restaurants, bars and lounges. Entertainment covers three stage shows in the Theatre and a cabaret in the Club. Celebrity Xcel makes its European debut with Mediterranean sailings from Barcelona.

Three Edge Series ships will sail European itineraries in 2026 with bookings proceed through the official website or travel agents.