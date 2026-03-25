Hilton reveals plans for new Tapestry Collection lifestyle hotel in Cork city centre

HHilton has announced it will open its first lifestyle hotel in Cork, Cork City Centre, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, which is scheduled to debut in autumn 2027. Developed in partnership with the JMK Group, this new-build property will be located on South Terrace in the heart of the city.

The project involves the conversion of three late-Georgian buildings (Nos. 31, 32, and 33) on South Terrace, featuring a five-floor over-ground annex and an external landscaped courtyard. The hotel will offer 103 guest rooms, including a mix of standard rooms and extended-stay options equipped with kitchenettes.

Planned facilities include a restaurant, breakfast area, bar, and dedicated fitness space. Designed to serve both leisure and business travellers, it is within walking distance of the city’s business district, universities, and major cultural attractions.

This signing is part of Hilton’s broader effort to expand its lifestyle portfolio across the two islands. It joins other regional Tapestry Collection properties in locations such as Portrush, Dover, York, and St Albans. According to Hilton’s official announcement, the hotel will also participate in the Hilton Honors loyalty programme