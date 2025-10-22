Historic Houses of Ireland hosts two-day conference at Carlow’s Lisnavagh

Thomas Emmett of Historic Houses of Ireland

Historic Houses of Ireland is hosting a two-day conference on 21-22 October 2025 at Lisnavagh House, Co Carlow, focusing on heritage preservation.

The event, themed “Living Heritage,” includes panel discussions and networking with speakers like Darina Allen and Hugh Wallace. HHI represents over 200 private heritage properties, from thatched cottages to grand estates, supporting local economies and tourism.

The charity connects members with heritage experts to ensure the preservation of historic houses for future generations.

HHI members contribute to biodiversity by safeguarding parklands and woodlands, enhancing environmental stewardship.

Thomas Emmet shared: “The charity represents over 200 houses in private heritage and that’s anything from thatch vernacular up to the large estates like Kilruddery or Stradbally but we represent members, we put on events for them and we connect them with heritage experts. A lot of our members would be open to the public, it’s not a requirement for membership but what we’re seeing is that there is a trend towards a lot of our members see that the future of historic houses is having them open to the public. My hope is that it brings people together, discussing heritage in private hands, they’re seeing what we do and that they have a good time as well.”