Historic Norwegian Air Shuttle takes off using 40pc SAF

Low cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has pioneered a significant milestone in European aviation by launching the continent’s first permanent domestic route operating with a 40pc blend of sustainable aviation fuel. The service links Aalborg in northern Denmark with Copenhagen and commenced operations on the fourth of March 2026. All departures on this route now utilise the high SAF mixture derived from used cooking oil supplied by producer St1, marking a European first for consistent application at this blend level on a scheduled domestic flight.

The initiative forms part of Denmark’s national green aviation agreement adopted in 2023 which allocates substantial government support including around 125m euro equivalent between 2025 and 2029 to accelerate decarbonisation in domestic air travel. Norwegian chief executive Geir Karlsen shared that it is important to us that we take part in the transition supported by the Danish government noting the existing infrastructure at Aalborg and the positive incentives provided. The blend is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions on the route by approximately 3000 tonnes annually compared with conventional jet fuel.

This development highlights practical progress in adopting sustainable aviation fuel compatible with current aircraft and airport systems without requiring major modifications. Norwegian aims to ramp up SAF usage further with projections indicating that by the end of 2027 more than 90pc of flights on the Aalborg Copenhagen route will incorporate SAF covering roughly 3500 departures over the two year period. The move aligns with broader EU targets for SAF adoption though it exceeds the mandated minimums significantly.Experts view the route as a step forward in demonstrating scalable SAF integration though challenges remain in scaling production and reducing costs for wider application across the industry.