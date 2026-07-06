Legend of the Seas arrives in Marseilles with first revenue passengers

The 7-day cruise departed Civitavecchia on 4 July 2026.

Ports of call include Marseille, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

The itinerary ends in Civitavecchia on 11 July 2026.

Double occupancy rates begin at $2109.

The vessel operates a round-trip Western Mediterranean route.

Legend of the Seas has embarked on its first revenue cruise after a lunch event on which 134 members of the Irish travel trade were hosted alongside trade and media guests from round the world.

The 7-day round-trip Western Mediterranean itinerary began on 4 July 2026. Prices start from $2109 for double occupancy.

The vessel departed Civitavecchia-Rome on 4 July 2026 at 20:00. Stops include Marseille on 6 July, Barcelona on 7 July, Palma de Mallorca on 8 July and La Spezia on 10 July. The cruise returns to Civitavecchia-Rome on 11 July 2026.

The vessel, the largest in the world, can be accommodated by just eight ports in Europe.