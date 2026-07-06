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Micheel Bayley CEO of Royal Caribbean
Micheel Bayley CEO of Royal Caribbean

Legend of the Seas arrives in Marseilles with first revenue passengers

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By on Afloat, News & Knowledge
  • The 7-day cruise departed Civitavecchia on 4 July 2026.
  • Ports of call include Marseille, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.
  • The itinerary ends in Civitavecchia on 11 July 2026.
  • Double occupancy rates begin at $2109.
  • The vessel operates a round-trip Western Mediterranean route.

Legend of the Seas has embarked on its first revenue cruise after a lunch event on which 134 members of the Irish travel trade were hosted alongside trade and media guests from round the world.  

The 7-day round-trip Western Mediterranean itinerary began on 4 July 2026. Prices start from $2109 for double occupancy.

The vessel departed Civitavecchia-Rome on 4 July 2026 at 20:00. Stops include Marseille on 6 July, Barcelona on 7 July, Palma de Mallorca on 8 July and La Spezia on 10 July. The cruise returns to Civitavecchia-Rome on 11 July 2026.

See also  Spanish domestic tourism up by 4.4pc

The vessel, the largest in the world, can be accommodated by just eight ports in Europe.

Traditional welcome for Legend of the Seas as it arrives in Civitavecchia for the first time
Traditional welcome for Legend of the Seas as it arrives in Civitavecchia for the first time

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