Homeowners near Dublin Airport offered premium compensation as passenger cap ends

Homeowners close to the airport could receive offers to sell their properties to the State at 30pc above current market value if they choose to proceed

The move is part of proposals to remove the passenger cap at Dublin Airport will reach Cabinet this week with legislation expected to pass by the end of the year.

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien shared “legislation to scrap the 32m ceiling on passengers annually will be passed by the end of the year”.