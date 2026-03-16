How to VISIT the locations used in Jessie Buckley’s Oscar-winning movie

The film adaptation of Hamnet, which won an Oscar for Killarney’s Jessie Buckley at the 2026 awards ceremony, was primarily filmed in Herefordshire, England, and NOT, as many assumed, in Shakespeare’s actual hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon.

The production, directed by Chloé Zhao and also starring Paul Mescal from Maynooth, utilised the well-preserved medieval architecture of the region to replicate 16th-century England.

Weobley, Herefordshire: This “black and white” village served as the main stand-in for Stratford-upon-Avon, with Broad Street and surrounding areas redressed for the film.

Cwmmau Farmhouse, Herefordshire: A National Trust-managed Tudor building near Brilley, it served as the exterior for Agnes’ childhood home, Hewlands Farm.

Lydney Park Estate, Gloucestershire: Used for the woodland scenes, including where Agnes gives birth, located in the Forest of Dean.

London Charterhouse, London: A 14th-century monastery and current almshouse in Clerkenwell that served as the location for London street scenes and the puppet show.

Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire: The production built a full-scale, two-thirds replica of the original 1599 Globe Theatre on the backlot.

Durham Wharf, London: Used for the scene with William Shakespeare on the banks of the River Thames, filmed during a full moon to expose the riverbank.

Cwmmau Farmhouse: Is available for holiday bookings through the National Trust. Weobley is Known for its Tudor architecture, the village has a Hamnet-inspired walking trail. Charterhouse is open for guided tours, featuring 600 years of history. Lydney Park Estate gardens are open to the public during certain seasons. Shakespeare’s Globe modern reconstruction in London can be visited, although it is not the exact replica used in the film