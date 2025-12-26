Hundreds of flights cancelled ahead of New York winter storm

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled due to a winter storm bringing heavy snow and sleet to the New York and Newark areas on 26 and 27 December 2025. The cancellations include Dublin to New York JFK flight DL045@10.45.

Airports including John F Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty recorded over 1800 delays and hundreds of cancellations by morning on 26 December. Ground stops and delay programmes affected operations at these hubs.

Snow accumulations reached 3 to 7 inches across New York City and surrounding regions with higher totals in parts of New Jersey. Forecasts predicted hazardous conditions including ice and low visibility. Airlines issued travel waivers for affected passengers.

Aer Lingus confirmed plans to operate its full schedule to New York JFK and Newark despite potential disruptions. Passengers received advice to check flight statuses and allow extra time for travel to airports.

