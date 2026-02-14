Hurtigruten launches new Fjord and Arctic voyages that explore places other cruise lines can’t reach

Hurtigruten introduced three new Limited Collection itineraries for 2027-2028, focusing on in-depth exploration of the high Arctic and western Norwegian fjords.

Leveraging over 130 years of coastal expertise and captain insights, these voyages access remote locations inaccessible to larger vessels. The release emphasises unique, authentic experiences in pristine environments. This expansion enhances Hurtigruten’s portfolio of specialised expedition sailings.

The itineraries prioritise sustainability and small-group immersion in Norway’s dramatic landscapes. They cater to travellers seeking off-the-beaten-path adventures with knowledgeable local guidance. The announcement highlights the company’s heritage in navigating challenging waters.

These additions strengthen Hurtigruten’s leadership in responsible Arctic and fjord tourism. They offer exclusive access to hidden gems, differentiating from mainstream cruise options. The programme supports year-round exploration goals.