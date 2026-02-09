IASI hosts flagship AGM, conference and awards in Galway

The Irish Accommodation Services Institute (IASI) held its flagship annual general meeting, conference, and awards weekend in Galway on February 6, 2026. The event celebrated excellence across the accommodation sector, highlighting best practices in hospitality and supporting industry networking to drive standards and tourism recovery.

The Irish Accommodation Services Institute has just wrapped up its flagship Annual General Meeting, Conference, and Awards weekend in Galway, hailed as one of the most triumphant gatherings in the organisation’s history. Held at the Galway Bay Hotel, the event brought together industry leaders, exhibitors, and professionals from across Ireland to celebrate excellence in hospitality and accommodation services, fostering new collaborations and showcasing innovative practices amid a backdrop of economic challenges in the sector. With over 120 awards distributed during a glamorous black-tie gala, the ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in categories ranging from healthcare accommodation to sustainability and star-rated hotels, underscoring the institute’s commitment to elevating standards nationwide.

Delegates convened for a packed agenda that included the annual general meeting, where members discussed strategic directions for the coming year, including enhanced training programmes and advocacy for sustainable practices in an industry facing rising energy costs, often denominated in euros. The conference, themed “Shape Your Success – You Set the Standard: Empower, Elevate, Excel,” featured inspiring sessions led by prominent speakers such as Austin O’Malley from Hexagon Performance, who delved into optimising team dynamics; Christina Foley, founder of Inish Living, sharing insights on eco-friendly innovations; and Darren Cawley, a renowned educator, focusing on leadership and personal growth in a competitive market. Exhibition pavilions buzzed with displays of cutting-edge products and services tailored to the accommodation sector, allowing attendees to explore solutions that could help mitigate operational expenses, potentially saving thousands of euros annually through efficiency gains.

Among the highlights of the awards night were victories in key categories that reflected the diversity and high calibre of Ireland’s hospitality landscape. Cobh Hospital emerged as the winner in the Healthcare Accommodation category, outshining finalists like the National Forensic Mental Health Service Hospital and Connolly Hospital for its exemplary standards in patient care environments. In the Sustainability Award, Ballynahinch Castle took top honours, recognised for its environmental initiatives ahead of competitors Sligo Park Hotel and Castle Leslie.

The Three-Star Hotel supreme winner was Maldron Hotel Portlaoise, which bested Maldron Hotel Limerick and Ballyroe Lodge, while Ballyseede Castle claimed the Four-Star crown over Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport and The Meadowlands Hotel. In the prestigious Five-Star category, The Europe Hotel & Resort triumphed, surpassing Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa and Ashford Castle.

IASI President Madeleine Dermody expressed delight at the event’s success, noting in her address that it not only celebrated individual accomplishments but also strengthened the collective resolve of the industry to adapt and thrive. “

This weekend has been a testament to the resilience and innovation within our sector,” she said, thanking sponsors, exhibitors, and members for their unwavering support. As the institute looks ahead, plans are already underway for future events, with a focus on addressing pressing issues such as labour shortages and digital transformation, ensuring that Irish accommodation services continue to set benchmarks for quality and sustainability.