Jamming and spoofing are on the increase in international aviation, a gathering of internaiontal journalists has been told in Geneva.

Aviation relies on radio frequency spectrum bands for communication, navigation and operational data during flights. Interference primarily arises from 5G network bleed-over near airports, affecting older aircraft lacking updated filters. Risks include miscommunication, loss of navigation signals during critical phases like takeoff and landing, operational disruptions such as go-arounds, holdings and diversions, plus increased costs from delays, fuel inefficiency and passenger compensation.

Nick Careen told the annual IATA Global Media Day in Geneva that GNSS jamming blocks signals while spoofing provides false positioning, with incidents rising globally beyond conflict zones, including South America near Venezuela. Lithium battery carriage misconceptions persist, with half of passengers unaware checked baggage prohibitions apply to devices and power banks; a consumer campaign promotes packing light, keeping items in carry-on and checking limits.

Radio altimeter interference from 5G could cost €5.06bn at ten airports if unresolved, with retrofits unavailable until 2032-2035. Mitigations involve antenna redirection and power reduction near airports, alongside calls for global standards via ICAO. Passenger surveys reveal 50pc incorrectly believe power banks suit checked luggage, prompting educational videos shown onboard by airlines.

GNSS interference rates increase per thousand flights, prompting ICAO resolutions for better reporting, backup systems and standardised procedures from manufacturers. Lithium battery risks grow with device prevalence, though incidents remain containable; regional variations exist but occur worldwide. Evacuation delays from hand baggage retrieval concern regulators, with planned psychological research and campaigns in 2026.

Key takeaways from the event include spectrum protection urgency for 5G coexistence; GNSS threats requiring coordinated state action; lithium battery education to prevent fires; consistent global approaches over fragmentation; and safety enhancements through awareness and standardisation.

Nick Careen shared: “We need to ensure that 5G is deployed safely. GNSS interference nothing new to most you. Lithium batteries which seems to be every year that we talk about it.”