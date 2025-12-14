IATA Global Media Day 2025: Supply chain continues to damage air travel, discussion with Stuart Fox

Aviation supply chain disruptions result in delayed aircraft deliveries and parts shortages, leading to over 5,340 missing aircraft compared to pre-pandemic forecasts for 2025-2026. The order backlog reaches a record 17,000 aircraft, exceeding 60pc of the active fleet, up from historical levels around 40pc and from 13,000 in 2019. Lead times for new orders extend to 6.8 years from 4.5 years in 2018, while engine availability emerges as a critical constraint. Approximately 5,000 aircraft remain in storage awaiting parts or overhauls amid constrained maintenance capacity.

Stuart Fox told the annual IATA Global Media Day in Geneva that supply chain challenges impose costs totalling €9.37bn on airlines in 2025. This breakdown includes €3.58bn in delayed fuel savings from reliance on older aircraft, higher maintenance expenses due to extended heavy checks, €1.19bn in excess spares inventories to buffer delays, and €2.21bn in additional engine leasing as overhaul times rise. Engine overhauls average 75 days, landing gear 120 days from 90 previously.

Airlines retain older aircraft longer with no alternative, increasing operational and sustainability impacts. Certification delays for new types contribute to backlog growth. Parts lead times prolong, forcing buffers and higher holdings.

Proposed solutions include opening aftermarket access beyond licensing restrictions to expand maintenance capacity, improving supply chain visibility through demand sharing to reduce excess stock, leveraging data for predictive maintenance over cycle-based scheduling, and expanding use of alternative certified parts including used serviceable materials from parted-out aircraft.

Key takeaways from theevent include the record backlog and delivery shortfalls constraining fleet renewal; financial burdens from fuel, maintenance, inventory and leasing in thin-margin operations; engine and parts delays as primary bottlenecks; and requirements for aftermarket liberalisation, visibility, data utilisation and alternative parts to restore efficiency.

Stuart Fox shared: “That backlog is now 17,000 aircraft. It’s enormous. It’s going to take years to catch up. It’s already mentioned that there’s a capacity problem in MRO’s but in some cases these are being tied to licensing deals. The use of data is very valuable. It’s not just the amount of data. It’s what you actually do with it.”