IATA world cargo symposium sets out priorities for sector

IATA has set out its priorities for the sector highlighting accelerating digitalisation, strengthening global standards and enhancing safety and security for air cargo.

ONE Record has become the preferred method for cargo data exchange from January 2026. Dangerous goods variations now exceed 1,200, and airport slots limit cargo operations at major hubs. The body has raised concerns about undeclared dangerous goods and lithium battery risks under ICAO Annex 18. The Electronic Consignment Security Declaration can improve accuracy and efficiency in security processes.

Brendan Sullivan shared “Air cargo plays a critical role in connecting businesses to global markets and keeping supply chains moving, even as the operating environment becomes more complex. With so many external events impacting global supply chains—including the tariff and geopolitical shocks—it is important that we work on building resilience in areas we can control or influence. Working together to strengthen digitalization, global standards, and supply chain security will position air cargo well to continue supporting economic growth by connecting products to markets.”

“Air cargo data still sits in fragmented systems across the supply chain, creating duplication, delays, and compliance risks. This is particularly challenging for high-volume segments such as e-commerce, where house waybill data must remain aligned with airline master air waybill records across multiple systems and jurisdictions. ONE Record represents a foundational shift in how the industry shares, manages, and trusts data across the supply chain.”

“Global standards and fair access to infrastructure are essential. As global trade evolves, aligning regulatory requirements and ensuring transparent slot allocation will be critical to maintaining reliable air cargo connectivity.”

“Safety and security are shared responsibilities across the entire cargo ecosystem. Modernizing global frameworks and strengthening cooperation between governments and industry will be essential to ensuring that global trade continues to move safely and securely.”