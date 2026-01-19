IMPACT union ballots Aer Lingus cabin crew for strike over Manchester base future

The IMPACT union is balloting Aer Lingus cabin crew for potential industrial action amid uncertainty over the carrier’s Manchester long-haul base.

A strike by about 130 cabin crew from late October to early November 2025 disrupted flights to New York, Orlando, and Barbados.

Unite argues Aer Lingus is profitable and can afford better pay, calling the proposed cuts “economic vandalism”.

The airline has ceased selling tickets for flights beyond 31 March on its three long-haul routes from the airport.