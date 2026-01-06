Inaugural Dublin to Cancún flight from Aer Lingus takes off today at 13.30

Aer Lingus commences operations on its Dublin to Cancún route today with flight EI143 scheduled to depart Dublin Airport at 13:30 local time.

This marks the airline’s first direct service to Mexico and its initial entry into the Latin American market. The flight, operated by an Airbus A330-300 aircraft, lasts 10 hours and 50 minutes with arrival in Cancún scheduled for 19:20 local time.

The seasonal route runs three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays until 29 April 2026. Fares start from €291 each way including taxes and charges. Passengers from the United Kingdom and other European locations can connect through Dublin hub.

TUI Airways operated charter flights on the route in recent years including limited summer services and also operates a service to Cancun from Belfast. The development coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Mexico.

Lynne Embleton shared “Our new direct route from Dublin to Cancún introduces a vibrant new destination to our network and further increases Aer Lingus’ winter sun offering.”

Mara Lezama Espinosa shared “Quintana Roo, the Mexican Caribbean, welcomes and celebrates the first direct Dublin to Cancun flight from Aer Lingus.”