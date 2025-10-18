IndiGo finalises firm order for 30 additional A350-900

Pieter Elbers CEO of IndiGo

IndiGo has finalised a firm order for 30 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, increasing its total A350 orders to 60, valued at approximately €7.5 billion based on current list prices.

The order supports IndiGo’s strategic shift towards long-haul international routes, leveraging the A350’s range of up to 18,000 kilometres and advanced fuel efficiency.

India’s aviation market is experiencing rapid growth, with rising household incomes driving demand for international travel, positioning the A350 as an ideal aircraft for long-range routes.

The A350 incorporates lightweight materials and new-generation engines, reducing fuel burn and CO2 emissions by 25% compared to previous-generation aircraft.

Airbus aims for all its aircraft, including the A350, to operate with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2030, aligning with IndiGo’s sustainability goals.

Pieter Elbers shared: “Today is a special day for IndiGo as we solidify our commitment to expanding our international footprint and offering unparalleled connectivity to our customers.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry shared: “The A350’s unparalleled fuel efficiency, range and passenger comfort perfectly align with IndiGo’s ambitious growth plans and international long-haul network ambitions.”