Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Travel Counsellors wins Business All-Star Travel Company of the Year
Cathy Burke of Travel Counsellors
Cathy Burke of Travel Counsellors

Travel Counsellors wins Business All-Star Travel Company of the Year

0
By on News & Knowledge

Travel Counsellors Ireland has secured the Business All-Star Travel Company of the Year title for the second year in a row. The All-Ireland Business Foundation awarded the accreditation on 13 May 2026. The company operates from Mahon in Cork as part of a global network.

Travel Counsellors Ireland launched in Ireland in 2005 and employs over 80 Travel Counsellors across the country. It forms part of a community of almost 2,500 professionals in six countries. The firm delivers personalised leisure and corporate travel services.

Cathy Burke shared “Receiving the Business All-Star Travel Company of the Year is a fantastic achievement for our team.”

Kieran Ring shared “Travel Counsellors Ireland stands out for its unwavering focus on the customer experience. Travel Counsellors Ireland exemplifies the qualities the Business All-Star accreditation is designed to recognise.”

Elaine Carroll, CEO of AIBF, with Ciara MacConnell, Corporate Business Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland
See also  USA extends Dublin airport passenger cap deadline until June 5

Related posts:

Conor Mowlds of Cork PortHERE are the cruise ship calls to BANTRY in 2026 John McLaughlin chair of Donegal TourismHERE are the cruise ship calls to KILLYBEGS in 2026 Saint Patrick's grave in Downpatrick, where local landowner Hugh de Lacy miraculously discovered the body and ham him reinterred alongside saints Brigid and Colmcille in 1185, shortly after he had seized the kingdom from the IrishHERE are the cruise ship calls to BANGOR, county Down, in 2026 Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeSPAIN & PORTUGAL visitor numbers to Ireland up by 18.3pc in March
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.