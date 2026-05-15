Travel Counsellors wins Business All-Star Travel Company of the Year

Travel Counsellors Ireland has secured the Business All-Star Travel Company of the Year title for the second year in a row. The All-Ireland Business Foundation awarded the accreditation on 13 May 2026. The company operates from Mahon in Cork as part of a global network.

Travel Counsellors Ireland launched in Ireland in 2005 and employs over 80 Travel Counsellors across the country. It forms part of a community of almost 2,500 professionals in six countries. The firm delivers personalised leisure and corporate travel services.

Cathy Burke shared “Receiving the Business All-Star Travel Company of the Year is a fantastic achievement for our team.”

Kieran Ring shared “Travel Counsellors Ireland stands out for its unwavering focus on the customer experience. Travel Counsellors Ireland exemplifies the qualities the Business All-Star accreditation is designed to recognise.”