Andrew Phelan new GM at Avalon House Hotel

Andrew Phelan has become general manager of Avalon House Hotel.

The hotel operates as a four-star property in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny.

Mr Phelan holds over 30 years of senior hospitality leadership experience.

He worked at several well-known hotels and resorts in Ireland and England.

Avalon House Hotel provides accommodation, event facilities and leisure experiences.

Andrew Phelan has assumed the position of general manager at Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny. The four-star property features 30 bedrooms and hosts weddings, leisure guests and corporate events. Mr Phelan brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience.

He previously held senior roles at Ashford Castle, Lough Erne Resort, The Heritage, Castlemartyr Resort, Mount Juliet Estate and the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Mr Phelan graduated from Shannon College of Hotel Management. His most recent position was managing director of Seapoint Golf Links.

The property includes wedding facilities, meeting spaces, a restaurant, a bar and landscaped grounds with a sauna and cold water therapy area.

Andrew Phelan shared “I am absolutely delighted to join Avalon House Hotel as General Manager.”

Jane Comerford shared “Andrew’s extensive experience, strong leadership skills and proven operational expertise make him an outstanding addition.”