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Noor Ahmad Hamid CEO of PATA
Noor Ahmad Hamid CEO of PATA

PATA elects new chair and executive board at its Korea summit

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By on News & Knowledge
  • Henry Oh has become chair of PATA.
  • The election took place at the AGM on 12 May 2026 in Gyeongju.
  • Ben Montgomery has assumed the vice chair position.
  • Four new members joined the PATA executive board.
  • Sharzede Salleh Askor continues as an existing board member.

PATA has elected Henry Oh as its new chair following the annual general meeting in Gyeongju, Korea. Ben Montgomery has taken the role of vice chair. Four new members joined the executive board at the event.

The new executive board includes Jackson Pek from Amadeus, Maria Paz Alberto from Ark Travel Express, Siripakorn Cheawsamoot from DASTA and Shuichi Kameyama from JTB. Dr Sharzede Salleh Askor from Sarawak Tourism Board remains on the board. Henry Oh chairs Global Tours Ltd in Korea.

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Ben Montgomery works as corporate ambassador for Centara Hotels and Resorts and holds positions in several Thai and ASEAN tourism bodies. 

Henry Oh shared “I am honoured to be elected by members of the PATA Board of Directors to take on this role.”

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