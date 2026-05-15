DAA International to partner with new international airport in Vietnam

DAA International has partnered for the development of Gia Binh International Airport.

The airport lies near Hanoi and targets 30 million passengers by 2030.

Costs for the project amount to around €6.4bn.

DAA International works with Masterise Aviation Infrastructure.

Nick Cole leads DAA International in the agreement.

DAA International has become the strategic and operational partner for Gia Binh International Airport near Hanoi in Vietnam. The facility is projected to handle 30 million passengers by 2030 and 50 million by 2050. Construction costs reach around €6.4bn.

The partnership involves Masterise Aviation Infrastructure, part of the Masterise Group. DAA International contributes expertise in airport planning, operations, commercial strategy and management. Nick Cole serves as deputy CEO of DAA and CEO of DAA International.

DAA International holds contracts at airports in Saudi Arabia and manages retail in multiple countries. The Vietnam project aims to create an aviation, trade and logistics hub. Revenue for DAA International reached €47m last year.

Nick Cole shared “This is a landmark project for Vietnam, and we look forward to bringing DAA International’s experience.”