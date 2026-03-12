Iran conflict is costing world travel & tourism US$600m a day – WTTC

The Iran conflict costs the Travel and Tourism sector at least USD600m per day in international visitor spending.

Disruptions affect air travel, traveller confidence and regional connectivity in the Middle East.

Major hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Bahrain process around 526,000 passengers daily but face closures.

The Middle East accounts for 5pc of global arrivals and 14pc of transit traffic. WTTC research shows tourism recovers in as little as two months after security incidents with quick responses.

Gloria Guevara shared “Travel & Tourism is the most resilient of sectors. The impact of international visitor spending across the Middle East is significant and averages around US$600 million per day, but history shows that the sector can recover quickly, especially when governments support travellers through hotel support or repatriation. Our analysis of previous crises demonstrates that security-related incidents often see the fastest tourism recovery times, in some cases as quickly as two months, when governments and industry work together to restore traveller confidence. WTTC commends governments who have worked tirelessly in recent days to support recovery efforts

“Clear communication, strong coordination between the public and private sectors, and measures that reinforce safety and stability are critical to rebuilding trust with travellers and supporting the sector’s recovery.”