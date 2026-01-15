Iran reopens airspace amid tensions after five hour closure

Iran has reopened its airspace on the morning of 15 January 2026 after a five-hour closure prompted by escalating geopolitical tensions with the United States.

The suspension, announced via a NOTAM (Notice to Aviation Personnel), allowed only authorised international flights and led to widespread cancellations, diversions, and delays for airlines operating to and from Tehran.

This came amid threats from US President Donald Trump of potential military action if Iran did not halt deaths during anti-government protests, though the White House emphasised diplomacy as the preferred option. The closure heightened regional security concerns, with US embassies issuing alerts advising citizens to limit non-essential travel to military sites like Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Governments including Spain, Italy, and England urged their nationals to leave Iran, with London temporarily closing its embassy in Tehran and withdrawing personnel. The reopening allows some flights to resume, but ongoing instability could continue to affect aviation routes and traveller confidence in the Middle East.