Ireland Refused 63,000 visa applications over two years

The Department of Justice revealed that nearly 63,000 people were refused visas for travel to Ireland over 2024 and 2025, with rejection rates exceeding 90pc for citizens of certain countries. More than 321,000 visa applications were granted during the period according to released figures. In 2025 decisions were made on 72,137 applications from India with 92.4pc approved while Burundi applicants faced an 8.1pc success rate from 136 cases.

Overall more than 205,000 applications were submitted last year for business work or leisure purposes with decisions finalised in around 195,000 instances resulting in 161,084 approvals and 34,089 refusals for an 82.5pc success rate. Highest refusal rates predominantly involved African countries including Cameroon at 9pc Togo at 16.9pc and Gambia at 28.6pc while some nations such as Bhutan Montenegro and Papua New Guinea recorded 100pc approval on limited applications. Russia achieved 94.5pc approval compared to 74pc for the Palestinian National Authority.

Internal guidance for visa officers includes watching for tampered passports replacement documents to conceal history large recent cash deposits and previous overstays. Officers are advised to review six months of bank statements and payslips trust instincts and remain objective in language due to potential Freedom of Information or judicial review access. Applications may be granted on exceptional or compassionate grounds despite other shortfalls with assessments focusing on overstaying risk Common Travel Area breaches and burden on the State.

The Department shared in a written statement “They are often obtained to hide previous visa refusals. Officials were also told to “trust your instincts” and “don’t be afraid to make a decision.” Anything you write on an application can be seen by the applicant or their legal representative under Freedom of Information or through the legal process of judicial review.”