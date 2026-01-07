Ireland West Airport Knock reports busiest year as passenger numbers reach 946k

Record 946,381 passengers in 2025, up 13.4pc from 2024.

A record 946,381 passengers passed through Ireland West Airport at Knock in 2025, up 13.4pc from 2024 and 17.5pc above pre-pandemic.

This marked the busiest year in its history, exceeding the 834,000 in 2024. The airport serves 21 international destinations with Aer Lingus, Lauda Europe, and Ryanair.

Ryanair saw its highest passenger traffic, with peaks on routes to Edinburgh, Liverpool, London Luton, Manchester, Faro, and Malaga. Aer Lingus recorded over 96,000 on London Heathrow. UK traffic reached 732,501, up 10pc, while continental Europe hit 207,603, up 28pc.

August was the peak month with 106,361 passengers, and 17 August the busiest day with over 4,600. Over 6,000 flights operated in 2025. Investments of nearly €8,000,000 supported safety and infrastructure, including a passenger walkway and solar farm. The airport maintained Level 3 accreditation for CO2 reductions.

Chair of Knock airprot Arthur French shared “We are delighted to report a record year for passenger numbers at the airport, the third consecutive year of record passenger traffic, which is a testament to the continued strong support for the airport.”

“Demand for our routes and services from right across the region and overseas continues to grow, reflected in record passenger numbers of 946,381 last year and, in turn, making it Ireland’s fastest-growing airport.”

“I want to thank the Government, Ministers and TDs for their support for the airport in 2025, and we look forward to continuing to work with Government representatives to further develop and grow the airport from 2026 onwards.”

“I wish to extend our sincere thanks to our customers, airline and tour operator partners, stakeholders, tourism groups and Local Authority partners for their continued support in helping us grow passenger numbers and expand international connectivity for the region.”

“I also want to pay special tribute to our airport staff for their ongoing dedication and focus on ensuring every journey through the airport is both safe and welcoming.”

“We look forward with great optimism for the year ahead and to celebrating a wonderful milestone for the airport as we mark the 40th anniversary of the official opening of the airport, which will be a momentous occasion for the airport and the west of Ireland.”