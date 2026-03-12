Irish airports report busy weekend ahead for Saint Patrick’s Festival

More than 850,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport during the St Patrick’s Festival period.

Between 10 March and 18 March around 433,000 passengers are set to arrive with around 418,000 departing.

Busiest days are forecast as 13 March and 15 March with around 116,000 passengers on each day.

Thousands of horse racing fans travel to Cheltenham Festival while up to 10,000 rugby fans arrive for Ireland versus Scotland match.

Passengers are advised to allow two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul flights.

Graeme McQueen shared “This is always one of the best weeks of the year at Dublin Airport as the Cheltenham Festival, quickly followed by the St Patrick’s Festival, combine to create a great buzz in our terminals. The fact we have the Scottish rugby fans travelling over in the middle of it all, with both countries still in with a chance of winning the Six Nations championship, means this year is going to be extra special.”

“If that wasn’t enough, Mother’s Day is this Sunday, so we’re also going to be seeing lots of heart-warming family reunions over the coming days, while many Ireland residents will also take advantage of the bank holiday to jet off for a city break or for some spring sunshine overseas.”

“We have a great programme of entertainment lined up in our Arrivals Halls to ensure an extra special welcome for overseas visitors, including face painting, music acts, Irish dancing groups and stilt walkers. The airport is going to be busy, but we love this time of year, and our teams are ready to do all they can to send every passenger off with a smile on their face.”