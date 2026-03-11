Irish commuters spend 9 days 14 hours and 10 minutes a year driving to and from work – Autotrader

Irish commuters spend 9 days 14 hours and 10 minutes a year driving to and from work.

Global commuters spend on average 8 days 5 hours and 53 minutes a year driving to and from work.

South Africa has the longest commute with drivers spending over 10 days per year behind the wheel.

India ranks second with 10 days 1 hour and 55 minutes annually.

Ireland ranks third among countries with the longest annual commuting times.

Nathan Coe CEO of Autotrader shared “For millions of commuters around the world the daily drive to work is a defining part of their working day and new global research from automotive marketplace Autotrader reveals just how much time drivers spend commuting each year and how they really feel about it.”

Erin Baker shared “We often think of commuting in terms of time but how that time feels is also just as important.”

Emily Austen shared “One of the biggest misconceptions about productivity is that it only counts if you’re visibly producing something.”