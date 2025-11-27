Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Irish Fans spend €250,000 on flights in wake of world cup draw

Irish Fans spend €250,000 on flights in wake of world cup draw

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
Adrian Moynihan of AIB
Adrian Moynihan of AIB

Irish fans spent €250,000 on flights between 1pm and 2pm after the World Cup playoff draw secured a match in Prague against Czech Republic.

AIB recorded a 69pc spike in travel-related expenditure compared to the previous week. Customers spent a further €1,000,000 on Irish soccer jerseys the day after the Hungary victory. Spending in sports shops reached €802,000 on 15 November before the Hungary game.

Pub drinks purchases rose 10pc on the Hungary match day with highest sales in the hour after full-time.

Michael O’Leary shared “While the prices are more expensive than we would normally charge, if we really wanted to price gouge people, we would have added one or two extra flights.” 

Adrian Moynihan shared “Our analysis shows that spending patterns are closely mirroring this national optimism, especially on match days.”

See also  FAA projects record-breaking Thanksgiving air travel

Related posts:

Joe Gilmore of Knock airportMinister meets with Knock Airport to advance Strategic Development Zone Thomas Woldbye CEO of HeathrowHeathrow CEO warns new taxes in England will shrink aviation – IATA Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus‘Solid financial performance’ – Aer Lingus reports summer profit of €170m Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Growth back at 5pc as Ryanair reports another record October with 19.2m passengers
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.