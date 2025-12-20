Czechia FA has confirmed Fortuna Arena as venue for semi-final play-off for the soccer world cup against Ireland om March 26.

The arena held capacity of 19,300 meaning ess than 1,000 tickets will be available for Ireland supporters. The play-off decides the route to 2026 World Cup finals. If Ireland wins they have a home match against Denmark or North Macedonia. The official ticket agent for the FAI in Ireland is Liam Lonergan’s Club Travel although tour operators have been known to source tickets from other sources.