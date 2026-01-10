FOURTEEN days for Irish government to respond to US complaint on Dublin passenger cap

The US Department of Transport gave the Irish government 14 days to respond to a complaint from Airlines for America about the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

The lobby group Airlines for America requested curtailment of transatlantic flights from Ireland to the United States unless the cap is removed. Airlines for America urged emergency legislation by 1 February to suspend or withdraw the 32m passenger annual limit set in 2007. The cap remains stayed pending a Court of Justice of the European Union decision with an advocate general opinion due next month. Member airlines include Delta United and JetBlue.

Airlines for America shared “A4A is compelled to file this complaint because Ireland continues to violate EU regulations and the United States-European Union Air Transport Agreement.”

