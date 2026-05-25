Irish holidaymakers receive reminder on travel insurance cover

66pc of Irish holidaymakers have felt more at risk of travel disruption.

Only 30pc have checked their policy for disruption cover.

Multitrip.com has offered a Travel Disruption add-on up to €1,000 per person.

The add-on has covered extended cancellation and delays from strikes or weather.

Annual Multitrip.com policies have started from €19.95.

Irish holidaymakers have been rminded to check their travel insurance and Multitrip.com has issued guidance ahead of the summer season. A survey has shown that 66pc of Irish people now feel more at risk of travel disruption than before. Only 30pc check whether their policy includes disruption cover.

The Opinium survey covers 1,000 Irish holidaymakers who travel abroad at least once per year. Standard travel insurance has not automatically covered costs linked to flight cancellations. Airlines have refunded or rearranged flights but this has not extended to accommodation or additional expenses.

Jason Whelan Managing Director of Multitrip.com said the company has offered a Travel Disruption add-on that has provided up to €1,000 per person for additional expenses. The cover has applied to strikes, severe weather and other events when added at least seven days before travel.

Jason Whelan shared “Many travellers are unaware that standard travel insurance does not automatically cover costs linked to flight cancellations.”