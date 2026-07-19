Minister O’Brien appoints four new members to the board of DAA

Minister O’Brien announced the appointment of four new DAA board members from 20 July.

Fred Barry, Laura Burke, Lisa Dillon and Niamh O’Regan were appointed.

Ger Perdisatt was reappointed to the Board.

The appointees bring expertise in governance, regulation, finance and infrastructure.

DAA manages Dublin and Cork Airports and international businesses.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has announced the appointment of four new members to the board of DAA plc, effective from Monday 20 July.

Fred Barry, Laura Burke, Lisa Dillon and Niamh O’Regan have been appointed to the board. Ger Perdisatt has been reappointed to the Board.

Minister O’Brien has stated that the new directors bring expertise in governance, regulation, finance, and infrastructure development. Gary Owens, the Chair of DAA, has welcomed the new appointees, stating their experience would be beneficial to DAA in delivering on its mandate. The appointments followed an open call for expressions of interest and an assessment process operated by publicjobs.

DAA is a commercial state body that manages and operates Dublin and Cork Airports, as well as international businesses Aer Rianta International and DAA International. The new board members will join existing directors in overseeing the state-owned airport group.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien shared, “I am pleased to appoint Fred Barry, Laura Burke, Lisa Dillon and Niamh O’Regan as board members of DAA, and to re-appoint Ger Perdisatt.”

Gary Owens, the Chair of DAA, shared, “I am delighted to welcome four new directors to the Board of DAA, and I congratulate Fred, Laura, Lisa and Niamh on their appointments.”