Irish skier dies in Switzerland as result of last weekend’s avalanche

53-year-old Irish man dies from avalanche injuries on 13 January in Six Noir, Switzerland.

Swept away at 2,360 metres, located by companions and airlifted to Sion hospital.

Died overnight 19-20 January after resuscitation at scene.

Part of recent deadly avalanches in Valais, including Swiss, French, and Olympic victims.

Eight skiers killed in Austrian Alps on Saturday.

Swiss police have confirmed the death of a 53-year-old Irish man from injuries in an avalanche on 13 January at 2,360 metres in Six Noir above Ovronnaz. Three ski tourists descended the east face when the snow swept one away. Companions located him via transceivers and alerted services. Two helicopters airlifted him to Sion hospital after resuscitation. He died overnight on 19-20 January. The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted.

Recent avalanches in Valais claimed lives, including two Swiss men on 15 January at Pointe de Chemo. A Frenchman died on 14 January east of Mont Carre. Olympic snowboarder Ueli Kestenholz perished on 11 January in Lotschental. A German skier died on 16 January in Graubunden. Eight skiers killed in Austrian Alps on Saturday.

