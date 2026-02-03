Irish Travel Agents Association reports strong performance in 2025

The Irish Travel Agents Association has published its Annual Industry Barometer, confirming that the travel sector in Ireland stayed profitable throughout 2025 despite higher operating costs and changing consumer habits. The survey drew responses from association members operating in leisure travel, corporate travel, and niche areas, with overall results indicating confidence for the year ahead. Nearly half of respondents noted revenue growth last year compared with 2024, while profitability held firm for the large majority of businesses.

Customer numbers grew for 41pc of agencies on a year-on-year basis, and 86pc reported making a profit in 2025. Challenges included political uncertainty affecting 70pc of respondents, followed by rising payroll costs at 51pc and falling disposable income at 46pc. A total of 95pc of participants expect price rises on travel products during 2026 as costs continue to climb.

Leisure travel accounted for almost 60pc of agency focus, with summer sun holidays proving the top choice ahead of cruises, city breaks, and adventure options. Competition from online platforms grew, alongside worries over economic slowdown and geopolitical issues.

Clare Dunne shared “Our members demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2025, delivering strong results in a challenging global environment. The coming year will again test the sector, with geopolitical instability, rising costs and affordability concerns weighing on business confidence. However, ITAA travel agencies remain optimistic and focused on delivering value, expertise, trusted advice and top-class personal service to Irish travellers.”