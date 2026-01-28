Irish Travel Agents Association selects Costa Daurada for 2026 conference

The Irish Travel Agents Association confirmed that its 2026 Annual Conference will take place from 1 to 4 October in Costa Daurada, Catalonia, Spain.

Events and activities are scheduled Salou, Cambrils, and Vila-seca, positioning the area as a key tourist centre in the region. The ITAA expressed enthusiasm for exploring the destination’s natural features, beaches, scenic routes, and water sports options. Spain attracted over three million Irish visitors last year, with many selecting Salou and Costa Daurada. The Catalan Tourist Board welcomed the choice and stressed the role of Irish agents in promoting authentic experiences.

The conference aims to build strategic partnerships and enhance product knowledge among delegates. Costa Daurada offers fine-sand beaches, hidden coves, marina activities, coastal trails, seafood, and proximity to PortAventura World.

The ITAA represents 100 travel agent members and 70 partners across more than 140 outlets in Ireland.

Clare Dunne shared “We are delighted to be welcomed by the Catalan Tourist Board to the Costa Daurada and are excited to experience this unique area for ourselves, rich in nature, beaches, scenic routes, and extensive water sports facilities. Spain remains extremely popular with Irish holidaymakers, with over three million Irish visitors last year, many of whom chose Salou and the Costa Daurada.”

Pilar Herrero shared “Costa Daurada is delighted to have been chosen as the host destination for the ITAA Conference this year, with Salou, Cambrils and Vila-Seca welcoming delegates across the programme. Irish travel agents are essential ambassadors of our destination. They play a critical role in guiding travellers through their holiday choices and are key to promoting lesser-known areas and more authentic experiences across the Costa Daurada and the wider Catalonia region. Their expertise and influence directly support our aim to attract quality tourism throughout the year. We want to build strategic partnerships, grow product knowledge and collaborate on initiatives that position Catalonia as a must-visit destination.”