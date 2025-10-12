Waterford’s Irish Wake Museum reveals Halloween tours

The Irish Wake Museum in Waterford offers two Halloween experiences from 27 to 30 October 2025, rooted in the Celtic festival of Samhain. The Family Experience with a Touch of Magic, designed for ages eight and up, runs daily at 11:15 am and explores Irish customs around life, death, and remembrance.

Visitors are encouraged to wear simple disguises, reflecting the tradition of warding off spirits. The Waterford After Dark tour, for ages 16 and over, takes place at 7:00 pm and covers 90 minutes of the city’s darker history, including tales of vampires, ghosts, and murderers across the Viking Triangle and Ballybricken.

Both tours, priced at €15 for adults and €8 for children, require booking due to limited spaces. The museum, located in Ireland’s oldest city, connects visitors with Samhain’s 2,000-year-old traditions through folklore and storytelling.