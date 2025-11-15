Irish Whiskey Distillers launch tourism trail

Eoin Ó Catháin Director of the Irish Whiskey Association

The Irish Whiskey Way tourism initiative reports that 1,010,261 visitors toured Irish Whiskey distilleries in year to June 2025, up 23pc. The new Irish Whiskey Way tourism initiative launches this month aiming to showcase food and drink trails.

Average onsite spend reached €41.24 per person, generating €41.6m direct economic benefit.

Top visitor experiences include Jameson Distillery Bow St. Dublin, Bushmills Distillery Co Antrim, Teeling Whiskey Distillery Dublin, Midleton Distillery Experience Co Cork, and The Shed Distillery Co Leitrim.

The highest growth was seen at Dingle Distillery Co Kerry, Micil Distillery Co Galway, Ahascragh Distillery Co Galway, Skellig Six18 Distillery Co Kerry, and The Shed Distillery Co Leitrim.

Eoin Ó Catháin, Director of the IWA shared “Irish Whiskey has long been one of Ireland’s most compelling cultural exports, and these remarkable results show that our distillery experiences are now flagship tourism attractions.”

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland shared “Congratulations to the Irish Whiskey Association on its latest survey results, which show that more than 1m visitors attended distillery experiences over the past year, with the majority of those coming from overseas.”