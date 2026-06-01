Marella Cruises expands Mediterranean excursion programme

Marella Cruises added nine new excursions to its Mediterranean programme.

Guests access tuk tuk tours in Olbia and tasting tours in Athens.

The experiences apply to sailings from Palma on Marella Discovery 2.

Prices start at £68 for the Olbia tour per adult.

Officials make bookings available onboard or through Cruise Control.

Marella Cruises has expanded its Mediterranean excursion programme with nine new offerings.

The company introduced experiences such as tuk tuk rides in Olbia, Sardinia and food tours in Athens that guests can book onboard or prior to sailing. Officials designed the excursions for sailings from Palma on Marella Discovery 2 this summer.

Pre booked prices include €79 for the Olbia tuk tuk tour per adult and €167 for the Pompeii Ravello Amalfi minivan experience per adult. The programme provides additional choices for passengers on Mediterranean itineraries that visit Greece and Italy.

Chris Hackney shared “We are always looking for new ways to help our customers experience destinations more meaningfully. By expanding our Mediterranean excursion programme we are offering even more opportunities to explore iconic locations across Greece and Italy through unique experiences.”