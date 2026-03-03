Uncertainty back on the agenda as 60th anniversary ITB opens in Berlin

ITB Berlin 2026, marking its sixtieth anniversary as the world’s leading travel trade show, commences today at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds under the motto Discover the stories behind 60 years of legacy.

The event, running as a B2B trade fair from 3 to 5 March, opened fully booked with nearly 6,000 exhibitors from 160 countries, including a large Irish stand, reflect strong global participation despite ongoing challenges in the tourism sector.

On the opening day, activities begin with an official press conference at the CityCube Berlin, where Messe Berlin CEO Mario Tobias outlined key highlights, trends, and the strategic importance of the anniversary edition as a platform for orientation amid geopolitical tensions and technological shifts.

Angola, serving as this year’s host country, features prominently with Minister of Tourism Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel providing insights into the nation’s tourism offerings and future prospects during the conference and related events.

The day included an official opening tour encompassing the opening ceremony on the Angola stand, allowing attendees to explore the host country’s presentation early. High profile discussions kicked off in the ITB Berlin Convention, which runs parallel to the exhibition halls, with over four hundred international speakers scheduled across the three days on four stages and seventeen thematic tracks under the overarching theme Leading Tourism into Balance.

The opening day’s Future Track focused on how the industry navigates artificial intelligence, polycrises, and global upheavals through innovation, sustainability, and resilience, sponsored by Microsoft Advertising and featuring leading voices from politics, business, science, and technology.

While the full detailed agenda for individual sessions continued to update progressively on the official website, the programme promised more than two hundred sessions emphasising practical insights into emerging trends.

The day concludes with the newly organised ITB Berlin Opening Gala, spotlighting Angola as host country and fostering networking among exhibitors and visitors. Organisers reported robust interest, with the exhibition halls structured by geographic destinations and specialised segments including adventure tourism, business travel, luxury travel, and travel technology, setting the stage for intensive business dealings and knowledge exchange throughout the event.