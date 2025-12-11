Jeff Collins’ Best4Travel acquires John Bergin’s Skytours

Best4Travel is continuing its expansion by acquiring Skytours leisure business and DiscountTravel.ie.

The acquisition increases outlets to 13 across Ireland. All staff will remain in place ensuring continuity. Skytours founder John bergin will retain Golfbreaks.ie. The company will invest in technology and consumer websites.

Jeff Collins, Best4Travel Managing Director shared “We are delighted to welcome Skytours into the Best4Travel Group. Skytours has been a trusted name in Irish travel for more than three decades, and this acquisition strengthens our nationwide presence while enhancing the service we provide to customers. As we look toward 2026 and beyond, we remain committed to investing in our people, our systems and the experiences our customers rely on.”

John Bergin, Founder of Skytours shared “After many years building the Skytours brand, I am pleased to see the business move to a company that shares the same commitment to customer service and innovation. Best4Travel is the right partner to guide Skytours into its next chapter, and I am confident the team and customers are in very good hands. I look forward to continuing to focus on developing Golfbreaks.ie, while watching Skytours continue to grow under new leadership. I have really enjoyed working with Jeff during our negotiations and I know with his vision that the business will flourish”