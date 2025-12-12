Trending
Stephanie Evans Green of Jetblue
JetBlue opens first ever lounge, BlueHouse Lounge JFK

JetBlue has opened BlueHouse lounge at JFK Terminal 5, its first ever.

The lounge spans 9000 square feet across two floors, designed to accommodate 140 guests with capacity cap. Access wil be limited to Mosaic 4 members and transatlantic Mint customers. The design features New York apartment style with local art.

Marty St George, President of JetBlue shared “We really wanted to make sure that the space did not look like everyone else’s lounges. Lounge actually isn’t really what we wanted to use as far as the verbiage for it, which is why we are calling it Blue House.”

Stephanie Evans Green, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand shared “I’m obsessed with this. This is a reflection of New York culture as well as JetBlue’s own. There is not a detail that did not get thought of.”

Edward Pouthier, Vice President of Loyalty & Personalization shared “We promised ourselves when we came up with the idea that we would never have lines.”

